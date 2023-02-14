Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's history & race policies force Professors to cancel or change their classes

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Florida's so-called Stop W.O.K.E. Act, which restricts how race is discussed in schools, colleges, and workplaces.

The law prohibits teachings that could make students feel they bear personal responsibility for historic wrongs because of their race, color, sex or national origin, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. The law also blocks businesses from using diversity practices or training that could make employees feel guilty for similar reasons.

Governor Ron DeSantis is also moving to ban a new AP African American Studies course for high schoolers, arguing the course "lacks educational value" and violates state law.

During the 2022 legislative session, state lawmakers across the country proposed 137 bills restricting classroom conversations and staff training about race, racism, gender identity, and sexual orientation in K-12 schools, marking a 250 percent increase since 2021, according to a report from PEN America.

How are these bans affecting educators and students and how are they responding?

Guests:

Dr. Jonathan Cox, race scholar and assistant professor of Sociology at the University of Central Florida

Shantel Buggs, assistant professor of Sociology and African American Studies at Florida State University

