During his State of the Union address, President Biden was met with unprecedented heckling from Republicans

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss President Biden's third State of the Union address.

The President called for a $35 monthly cap on insulin for all Americans, new taxes on billionaires, and quadrupling the tax on stock buybacks. He spent very little time on the environment and devoted just four sentences to abortion rights.

Biden also condemned the deadly police beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, and honored his parents, RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, as well as Brandon Tsay, the 26-year-old who disarmed the Monterey Park, California gunman last month.

When he called out Republicans for threatening Social Security and Medicare by holding the government hostage over the debt ceiling, he was booed and heckled.

How does President Biden and the Democratic Party plan to pass their agenda?

Guests:

Kathleen Romig, director of Social Security and Disability Policy at the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities

Alex Sammon, politics writer at Slate

Web Resources:

Slate: The Jokes, Jeers, and Joe Bidenisms of the State of the Union

The Guardian: Feisty Biden offers bipartisan vision while still triggering Republicans

Center for Budget and Policy Priorities: Commentary: State of the Union, Budget Offer Opportunities to Put Forward Vision for Stronger, More Prosperous Nation

The New York Times: Biden Calls on Republicans to Help Him ‘Finish the Job’ and Build the Economy

The Washington Post: What Marjorie Taylor Greene, other State of the Union hecklers yelled