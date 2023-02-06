One Planet: What will it take to improve the health and safety of farmworkers?

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, award-winning labor journalist and photographer David Bacon discusses his 30-year career covering the struggles of farmworkers and migrant communities through oral histories, articles, and photographs.

More than 500,000 California farmworkers play a critical role in providing Americans with the food that nourishes and sustains their health. Yet, for those workers, their own health is too often in jeopardy. From exposure to the elements and harmful chemicals to unsafe working and living conditions, farm workers face a myriad of health risks and injuries. Last month’s deadly shooting at two Half Moon Bay, California mushroom farms put a national spotlight on the living and working conditions of the state's farmworkers.

What will it take to improve the health and safety of farmworkers?

Guest:

David Bacon, journalist and photographer covering farmworkers, labor, and immigration, and author of More Than a Wall / Mas que un muro

Web Resources:

