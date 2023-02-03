Media Roundtable: Republicans are using the debt ceiling as leverage to cut Social Security, Medicare & food stamps

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the Republican Party's plan to use the so-called debt ceiling as leverage to target major government programs such as Social Security, Medicare and food stamps, while pushing for even more tax cuts for the rich.

Guests:

Arthur Delany, senior reporter for HuffPost covering politics and the economy

David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize winning investigative reporter, founder and advisor DCReport , and author of several books, including The Big Cheat: How Donald Trump Fleeced America and Enriched Himself and His Family

