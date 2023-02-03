Media Roundtable: Republicans are using the debt ceiling as leverage to cut Social Security, Medicare & food stamps
On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the Republican Party's plan to use the so-called debt ceiling as leverage to target major government programs such as Social Security, Medicare and food stamps, while pushing for even more tax cuts for the rich.
Guests:
Arthur Delany, senior reporter for HuffPost covering politics and the economy
David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize winning investigative reporter, founder and advisor DCReport, and author of several books, including The Big Cheat: How Donald Trump Fleeced America and Enriched Himself and His Family
