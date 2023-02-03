© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Republicans are using the debt ceiling as leverage to cut Social Security, Medicare & food stamps

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published February 3, 2023 at 9:56 AM PST
US Capitol Dome & Senate
Greg Willis
/
The United States Capitol. Greg Willis (Creative Commons License)

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the Republican Party's plan to use the so-called debt ceiling as leverage to target major government programs such as Social Security, Medicare and food stamps, while pushing for even more tax cuts for the rich.

Guests:

Arthur Delany, senior reporter for HuffPost covering politics and the economy

David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize winning investigative reporter, founder and advisor DCReport, and author of several books, including The Big Cheat: How Donald Trump Fleeced America and Enriched Himself and His Family

Web Resources:

HuffPost: White House Demands Republicans Produce Detailed Budget For Debt Ceiling Negotiation

DC Report: How’s Our Economy Faring? Quite Well, But…

Business Insider: Elizabeth Warren says Republicans are 'running a con game' with the debt ceiling, and repealing Trump's tax breaks for the wealthy should come first

The Guardian: Republicans aren’t going to tell Americans the real cause of our $31.4tn debt

The Washington Post: House GOP eyes Social Security, Medicare amid spending battle

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
