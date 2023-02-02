Body cameras are not stopping police brutality. Will swift charges against officers make a difference?

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our discussion about the police beating death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black son and father. He fled on foot after he was violently pulled from his car over for reckless driving, which has not been substantiated by officials. He was then apprehended and brutally beaten by five officers about a hundred yards from his mom's home.

Just under three weeks later, five officers were fired and indicted for crimes including second-degree murder, which is punishable by between 15 to 60 years in prison. Two officers have since been suspended. It is highly unusual for officers to be charged so quickly.

Civil rights attorneys say swift charges must become common practice in order to stop police brutality.

Guests:

Joshua Adams, organizer with Decarcerate Memphis

Tianna Mays Smith, associate director for the Criminal Justice Project at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law

