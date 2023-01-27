Media Roundtable: What's behind the anti-government protests in Peru?

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the ongoing anti-government protests in Peru following the ouster of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo. As Mitra Taj reports in today’s New York Times, the protests have been led largely by Indigenous, rural and poorer Peruvians fed up with what they portray the country’s dysfunctional political system and entrenched discrimination.

More than 50 people have been killed and hundreds have been injured. Human rights groups accuse police and soldiers of using excessive force, including live ammunition and dropping tear gas from helicopters, according to Reuters.

Guest:

Mitra Taj, independent reporter based in Lima

