Your Call

Media Roundtable: How are reporters covering far-right extremists in the US?

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published January 27, 2023 at 9:45 AM PST
Proud Boys near Freedom Plaza.
Tyrone Turner/WAMU

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the conviction of four more Oath Keepers who were found guilty of seditious conspiracy for their actions at the January 6 insurrection. Three active duty Marines were also charged with January 6 crimes late last week.

How are the media covering far-right extremists groups?

Guest:

Will Carless, reporter covering extremism and emerging issues nationwide for USA Today

Web Resources:

USA Today, Will Carless: More Oath Keepers guilty of seditious conspiracy, and active-duty Marines charged, in Jan. 6

USA Today, Will Carless: Extremists face off in California suburb over transgender rights, YMCA locker room

The Washington Post: For one Proud Boys tracker, trial offers long-awaited accountability

