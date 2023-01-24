As Roe turns 50, abortion is banned or restricted in 17 states

On this edition of Your Call, we mark the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade by discussing the country's current landscape. Abortion is banned or restricted in 17 Republican controlled states. A total of 24 states are expected to ban or heavily restrict access to abortion soon, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Republicans in Arkansas and Oklahoma recently introduced bills that would allow authorities to criminally prosecute those seeking abortion care.

The fallout from these bans and restrictions has been devastating, especially for women and girls of color, people in rural areas, those who can’t afford to travel for care, and women with pregnancy complications. How are reproductive justice advocates responding?

Guests:

Jessica Mason Pieklo, senior vice president and executive editor of the Rewire News Group, and co-host of the podcast Boom! Lawyered

Becca Andrews, investigative journalist with Reckon News, and author of No Choice: The Destruction of Roe v. Wade and the Fight to Protect a Fundamental American Right

Carter Sherman, senior reporter covering gender and sexuality for VICE News

