© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

Media Roundtable: The human & cultural toll of Russia's war on Ukraine

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published January 20, 2023 at 8:59 AM PST
Наслідки_обстрілу_дитячої_лікарні_та_пологового_будинку_в_Маріуполі,_9_березня_2022_року.jpg
Wikipedia
/
A children's hospital in Mariupol after a Russian airstrike

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the latest developments in Ukraine. A recent Russian missile strike on an apartment building killed 45 people in Dnipro, including young children.

More than 9,000 civilians, including 453 children, have been killed in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion last February, according to officials.

Guest:

Eric Reguly, European bureau chief for The Globe and Mail, and author of Ghosts of War: Chasing My Father’s Legend Through Vietnam

Web Resources:

The Globe and Mail, Eric Reguly: Life in the field and in the bomb shelter: The UN’s Canadian chief in Ukraine faces the humanitarian challenge of a lifetime

AlJazeera: Russia forces push forward despite ‘colossal losses’

AP: IAEA sends staff to all Ukraine nuclear plants in safety bid

The New York Times: What is the Wagner Group?

The New York Times: As Russians Steal Ukraine’s Art, They Attack Its Identity, Too

CNN: US will send Stryker combat vehicles to Ukraine for first time as part of $2.5 billion security package

Tags
Your Call UkraineRussiaNato Summit
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar