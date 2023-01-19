New California laws & Governor Newsom’s budget plan

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss new laws in California, including one that requires companies with at least 15 employees to add salary ranges in job descriptions. Another new law makes it easier for farmworkers to vote in union elections, free from intimidation. New laws affecting pay and working conditions for fast food workers and the ability of oil companies to drill near homes and schools could go to voters in 2024 after major businesses stepped in to file lawsuits.

Then we'll discuss Governor Newsom's proposed $297 billion budget, which includes funds to expand the social safety net to include more undocumented immigrants and protect a program that pays for 4-year-olds to attend pre-kindergarten. Budget cuts would affect major climate change programs and transit. How are social service advocates responding?

Guests:

Sameea Kamal, state Capitol and California politics reporter for CalMatters

Anthony Wright, executive director of Health Access California

Antonio De Loera-Brust, director of communications for United Farm Workers

Web Resources:

CalMatters: What are the most interesting new laws for California in 2023?

CalMatters: Let California’s budget haggling begin

CalMatters: Will California budget cuts take transit off track?

Health Access California: Top Health Care Takeaways from Governor Newsom’s 2023-24 CA Budget Proposal

ABC7: Recent rain inundates SoCal fields, destroying crops and keeping some farmworkers out of work