Your Call

Can lifestyle changes reverse Alzheimer’s disease?

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published January 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM PST
On this edition of Your Call, two doctors will discuss the latest research on Alzheimer’s, including the first randomized controlled trial to determine if the progression of early Alzheimer’s and mild cognitive impairment can be stopped or reversed by a comprehensive lifestyle medicine program.

We’ll also discuss a study by the Hawaii Alzheimer’s Disease Center that used dietary interventions to slow down cognitive decline in early-stage Alzheimer’s patients.

Guests:

Dr. Dean Ornish, founder and president of the Preventive Medicine Research Institute, clinical professor of medicine at UCSF and UC San Diego, and author of seven national bestselling books, including UnDo It! How Simple Lifestyle Changes Can Reverse Most Chronic Diseases

Dr. Steve Blake, director of nutritional neuroscience at the Maui Memory Clinic, research director at the Neuroscience Nutrition Foundation, and author of several books, including Nutrients for Memory

Web Resources:

CNN: This doctor reversed heart disease. Now he wants to do it for Alzheimer’s

Preventative Medicine Research Institute: Alzheimer’s Disease (current trial)

Dr. Steve Blake: Hawaii Dementia Prevention Trial: A trial evaluating a multifaceted nutritional intervention to slow cognitive decline in mild cognitive impairment patients

NBC: A new Alzheimer’s drug will cost $26,500 a year. Who will be able to get it?

The New York Times: The Myth of High-Protein Diets

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
