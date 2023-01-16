© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

One Planet: Environmental racism & the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published January 16, 2023 at 9:36 AM PST
download-3.jpg

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we mark Martin Luther King Day by discussing the chronic drinking water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi.

The city’s aging water system and low water pressure has left mostly Black residents without running water. The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether state agencies discriminated against Mississippi's majority Black residents by refusing to fund improvements to the water system.

Guests:

Dr . Mustafa Santiago Ali, vice president of Environmental Justice, Climate & Community Revitalization for the National Wildlife Federation

Earnest McBride, contributing editor for the Jackson Advocate

Web Resources:

Jackson Advocate, Earnest McBridge: 'When will water crises end?’ South Jackson Town Hall wants to know

The Guardian: ‘This is no way to live’: Mississippians struggle with another water crisis

USA Today: Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis closed school campuses (again). What is the path forward?

NBC: 'I'm scared to give it to my kids': Baltimore's water issues are symptoms of a growing national problem

The Guardian: Revealed: the ‘shocking’ levels of toxic lead in Chicago tap water

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
