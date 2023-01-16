One Planet: Environmental racism & the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we mark Martin Luther King Day by discussing the chronic drinking water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi.

The city’s aging water system and low water pressure has left mostly Black residents without running water. The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether state agencies discriminated against Mississippi's majority Black residents by refusing to fund improvements to the water system.

Guests:

Dr . Mustafa Santiago Ali, vice president of Environmental Justice, Climate & Community Revitalization for the National Wildlife Federation

Earnest McBride, contributing editor for the Jackson Advocate

