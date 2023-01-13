Media Roundtable: The root causes of Bolsonaro supporters' violent attack on Brazil's capital

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the attack on government buildings in Brasília by radical far-right groups supporting former President Jair Bolsonaro

If the attack was an attempted coup, it failed miserably, according to Brazil-based journalist Michael Fox. Former President Bolsonaro’s approval is now at an all-time low, according to the polling agency Quest.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva said authorities would find those responsible and discover who financed the attack. "We are not going to allow democracy to escape our hands, because it is the only chance for us to guarantee that humble people can eat three times a day, or have the right to work," he said. Police have detained more than 1,800 people in connection with the riot and have arrested 1,159, according to The Washington Post.

Guest:

Michael Fox, independent multimedia journalist and host of the podcast Brazil on Fire

Web Resources:

The Nation, Michael Fox: Brazil’s Shocking—but Not Surprising—Attempted Coup

AP: Bolsonaro eyes return to Brazil as US stay pressures Biden

AP: Brazil rioters plotted openly online, pitched huge ‘party’

The Washington Post: Brazil’s riot puts spotlight on close ties between Bolsonaro and Trump

