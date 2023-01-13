© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Frontline documentary exposes powerful Israeli spyware used to target journalists, dissidents and citizens

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published January 13, 2023 at 8:46 AM PST
PBS/FRONTLINE
/

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the new Frontline and Forbidden Films documentary, Global Spyware Scandal: Exposing Pegasus. The two-part documentary investigates the powerful spyware Pegasus made by an Israeli company NSO Group, and how it was used to spy on journalists, activists and others.

In 2020, the journalism nonprofit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International gained access to a leaked list of more than 50,000 phone numbers. Sixteen media organizations, including Frontline, joined forces with Forbidden Stories to find the people connected to those numbers and learn more about the technology.

A year later, the Pegasus Project reporting consortium published its stunning findings. Pegasus had been sold to governments around the globe to spy on journalists, human rights activists, the wife and fiancée of the murdered Washington Post Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi, and others.

Guest:

Laurent Richard, award-winning documentary filmmaker, founder and executive director of Forbidden Stories, and co-author of the forthcoming book, Pegasus: How a Spy in Your Pocket Threatens the End of Privacy, Dignity, and Democracy

Web Resources:

The Guardian: US supreme court lets WhatsApp pursue Pegasus spyware lawsuit

Wired: NSO Group Spyware Targeted Dozens of Reporters in El Salvador

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
