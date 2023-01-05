California declares a State of Emergency, as a bomb cyclone hits the Bay Area

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the latest information on Northern California's "bomb cyclone."

California declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday to support storm and recovery efforts. The storm knocked down trees, flooded roads, caused mudslides, cut power to nearly 170,000 residents, and killed at least 2 people in the Bay Area. Some areas, including in Santa Cruz County and along the Russian River, have been issued evacuation warnings. Winds gusted up to 85 miles per hour in parts of the Bay Area.

Warming and emergency centers opened across the Bay Area for unhoused residents and others displaced by the storm.

How have you been impacted by this devastating storm?

Guest:

Erin Baldassari, housing reporter for KQED

Web Resources:

