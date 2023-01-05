© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

California declares a State of Emergency, as a bomb cyclone hits the Bay Area

By Bee Soll
Published January 5, 2023 at 10:59 AM PST
31647868508_4e958d5c0b_b.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the latest information on Northern California's "bomb cyclone."

California declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday to support storm and recovery efforts. The storm knocked down trees, flooded roads, caused mudslides, cut power to nearly 170,000 residents, and killed at least 2 people in the Bay Area. Some areas, including in Santa Cruz County and along the Russian River, have been issued evacuation warnings. Winds gusted up to 85 miles per hour in parts of the Bay Area.

Warming and emergency centers opened across the Bay Area for unhoused residents and others displaced by the storm.

How have you been impacted by this devastating storm?

Guest:

Erin Baldassari, housing reporter for KQED

Web Resources:

KQED: Deaths, Flash Flooding and Widespread Power Outages in Wake of Bay Area Bomb Cyclone

San Francisco Chronicle: Bay Area homeless people tough out storm outside despite push to fill shelter beds

San Francisco Chronicle: These images capture the sheer power and beauty of the bomb cyclone off California

Mercury News: More atmospheric river storms are headed for the Bay Area. What that means for flood risk and the drought

USA Today: Evacuations ordered as California 'bomb cyclone' unleashes powerful winds, heavy rain; state of emergency declared

Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
