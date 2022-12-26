One Planet: In The Territory, Brazil’s Uru-eu-wau-wau people protect their land from invaders & illegal deforestation

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we rebroadcast our conversation about The Territory, an award-winning documentary about the ongoing fight to save the Amazon rainforest from land grabbers, loggers, and corporations.

In the 1980s, the Brazilian government had its first contact with the Uru-eu-wau-wau people. They use drones, cameras, and GPS devices to protect their land from invaders. They agreed to work on this film because they want the world to see what’s happening. What can we do to support them?

Guest:

Alex Pritz, director, cinematographer, and co-editor of The Territory

