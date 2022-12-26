© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

One Planet: In The Territory, Brazil’s Uru-eu-wau-wau people protect their land from invaders & illegal deforestation

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published December 26, 2022 at 8:00 AM PST
A motorcyclist rides through a burning rainforest in the documentary “The Territory.”
Alex Pritz/Amazon Land Documentary
A motorcyclist rides through a burning rainforest in the documentary “The Territory.”

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we rebroadcast our conversation about The Territory, an award-winning documentary about the ongoing fight to save the Amazon rainforest from land grabbers, loggers, and corporations.

In the 1980s, the Brazilian government had its first contact with the Uru-eu-wau-wau people. They use drones, cameras, and GPS devices to protect their land from invaders. They agreed to work on this film because they want the world to see what’s happening. What can we do to support them?

Guest:

Alex Pritz, director, cinematographer, and co-editor of The Territory

Web Resources:

National Geographic: In a besieged Amazon, people take up cameras to save their land

The Intercept: The Front Lines of the End of the World — And the Fight to Save the Amazon

Reuters: Battle to halt Amazon deforestation laid bare in film 'The Territory'

The Guardian: Large parts of Amazon may never recover, major study says

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
