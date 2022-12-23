Media Roundtable: January 6 panel recommends DOJ prosecute Trump

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the final report by the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

The panel recommends that the Justice Department prosecute Donald Trump on four charges, including inciting an insurrection and conspiring to defraud the United States.

Guest:

John Nichols, national affairs correspondent for The Nation, and author of several books, including Coronavirus Criminals and Pandemic Profiteers: Accountability for Those Who Caused the Crisis

Web Resources:

Just Security: Major Highlights of the January 6 Report

The Nation: The January 6 Committee Just Put Kevin McCarthy in Charge of an Investigation Into Kevin McCarthy

The New York Times: Trump’s Taxes: Red Flags, Big Losses and a Windfall From His Father

