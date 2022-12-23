© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022v2.png
Your Call

Media Roundtable: January 6 panel recommends DOJ prosecute Trump

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published December 23, 2022 at 9:04 AM PST
Capitol.jpg
Steve Shupe
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the final report by the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

The panel recommends that the Justice Department prosecute Donald Trump on four charges, including inciting an insurrection and conspiring to defraud the United States.

Guest:

John Nichols, national affairs correspondent for The Nation, and author of several books, including Coronavirus Criminals and Pandemic Profiteers: Accountability for Those Who Caused the Crisis

Web Resources:

Just Security: Major Highlights of the January 6 Report

The Nation: The January 6 Committee Just Put Kevin McCarthy in Charge of an Investigation Into Kevin McCarthy

The New York Times: Trump’s Taxes: Red Flags, Big Losses and a Windfall From His Father

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar