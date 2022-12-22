© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

How are food banks keeping up with increased demand?

By Bee Soll
Published December 22, 2022 at 8:00 AM PST
On this edition of Your Call, we find out how food banks are handling increased demand. More than 53 million people turned to food banks last year, one-third more than before the pandemic, according to Feeding America.

With inflation rates causing food prices to skyrocket over 10 percent in the last year and over 60 percent of Americans living paycheck to paycheck, what are food banks and other charities doing to provide more support for their communities?

Guests:

Craig Hotti, board vice president of Alameda County Food Bank

Ronnell Hunt, community education specialist at Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

Tanis Crosby, executive director of San Francisco-Marin Food Bank

Web Resources:

The Guardian: Why are struggling parents having to rely on food banks for baby formula?

CBS News: Military families increasingly relying on food banks

USA Today: Food banks are struggling this holiday season as inflation creates 'perfect storm'

NPR: Many Americans struggle to get food. Inflation is making it worse

The New York Times: More Americans Are Going Hungry, and It Costs More to Feed Them

Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
