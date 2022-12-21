Independent bookstores are thriving and becoming more diverse

On this edition of Your Call, we speak with independent bookstore owners to find out what's selling and how they survived the pandemic. They'll give recommendations for holiday gifts and discuss their selections for the best books of the year.

More than 300 bookstores have opened in the past couple of years — a revival that is meeting a demand for “real recommendations from real people," according to the New York Times.

What are you reading? And what does your local bookstore mean to your community?

Guests:

Leigh Odum, owner of Leigh’s Favorite Books

Brittany Caine, customer service manager of Kepler’s Books

Doris Moskowitz, owner and director of Moe's Books

Web Resources:

The New York Times: Some Surprising Good News: Bookstores Are Booming and Becoming More Diverse

Pulitzer Center: Indie Bookstores’ COVID Recovery: Leveraging TikTok and Bookshop.org

SF Standard: Get Lost in the Stacks: A Guide to SF’s Independent Bookstores

TIME: The 100 must-read books of 2022

The New York Times: The 10 Best Books of 2022