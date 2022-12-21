© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022v2.png
Your Call

Independent bookstores are thriving and becoming more diverse

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published December 21, 2022 at 8:00 AM PST
1_eT36GHtPkkqGlrmZkMIT5Q.jpeg
More than 300 bookstores have opened in the past couple of years — a revival that is meeting a demand for “real recommendations from real people," according to the New York Times.

On this edition of Your Call, we speak with independent bookstore owners to find out what's selling and how they survived the pandemic. They'll give recommendations for holiday gifts and discuss their selections for the best books of the year.

More than 300 bookstores have opened in the past couple of years — a revival that is meeting a demand for “real recommendations from real people," according to the New York Times.

What are you reading? And what does your local bookstore mean to your community?

Guests:

Leigh Odum, owner of Leigh’s Favorite Books

Brittany Caine, customer service manager of Kepler’s Books

Doris Moskowitz, owner and director of Moe's Books

Web Resources:

The New York Times: Some Surprising Good News: Bookstores Are Booming and Becoming More Diverse

Pulitzer Center: Indie Bookstores’ COVID Recovery: Leveraging TikTok and Bookshop.org

SF Standard: Get Lost in the Stacks: A Guide to SF’s Independent Bookstores

TIME: The 100 must-read books of 2022

The New York Times: The 10 Best Books of 2022

Tags
Your Call Booksindependent bookstore
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
See stories by Bee Soll