Your Call

Support for unions is at a 57-year high as organizing sweeps the country

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published December 14, 2022 at 8:00 AM PST
ezgif-2-4138937adf.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the continued wave of organizing across the country, from Starbucks to major airports.

University of California postdoctoral employees and academic researchers returned to work on Monday after ratifying a new contract, but 36,000 academic student employees and student researchers are still on strike.

A coalition of business and restaurant trade groups say they have enough signatures for a ballot measure that would overturn California's Fast Recovery Act, a law that gives fast-food workers two seats on a 10-person council to decide wages, hours, and working conditions. The groundbreaking law could raise wages to $22 an hour. It’s the first of its kind bill in the country.

We’ll also discuss President Biden's decision to call on Congress to block a nationwide rail strike.

Guests:

Steven Greenhouse, former labor reporter for the New York Times, senior fellow at the Century Foundation, and author of Beaten Down, Worked Up: The Past, Present & Future of American Labor

Kenzo Esquivel, head steward of UAW Local 2865, agroecology student, and graduate student researcher at UC Berkeley's department of Environmental Science, Policy & Management

Sandro Flores Avonce, organizer with Fight for $15, fast food worker, and Cal State Los Angeles graduate

Web Resources:

The New York Times: University of California Academic Workers Partly End Strike

The Nation: I’m a Rail Worker, and Biden Screwed Us

The New Republic: The Culture Workers Go on Strike

The Intercept: The railroad fight was the product of eight years of militant rank-and-file organizing

The Los Angeles Times: Fast-food industry pushes to halt AB 257, a California law that could raise worker wages

The City: The Other New York Times Workers On Strike

Axios: The year labor organizing came to tech

The Washington Post: New penalties for companies that illegally fire workers who unionize

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
