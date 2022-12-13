How the financial industry lures American borrowers into debt they can't pay back

On this edition of Your Call, investigative journalist and former industry insider at Capital One Elena Botella joins us to talk about her new book, Delinquent: Inside America’s Debt Machine.

Botella exposes the predatory ways that banks often force American borrowers into debt they can’t pay back, and the ways that bank marketing, product design, and customer management strategies exploit our common weaknesses and fantasies in how we think about money.

Guest:

Elena Botella, principal at Omidyar Network, former senior business manager at Capital One, and author of Delinquent: Inside America's Debt Machine

Web Resources:

