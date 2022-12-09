© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Media Roundtable: What the results of the midterm election mean for climate policy

Published December 9, 2022 at 8:54 AM PST
climate_change.jpg

On this edition ofYour Call’s Media Roundtable, we talk about what the midterm election means for President Biden's climate and clean energy agenda, including investments in alternative sources of energy that are clean, accessible, affordable and sustainable.

Guests:

Marianne Lavelle, award winning reporter covering environment, science, law, and business for InsideClimate News

Jason Mark , editor of Sierra and the author of Satellites in the High Country: Searching for the Wild in the Age of Man

Web Resources:

Inside Climate News: Weak GOP Performance in Midterms Blunts Possible Attacks on Biden Climate Agenda, Observers Say

Sierra: What the Midterm Election Results Mean for Climate Action and the Environment

The NY Times: What the Unusual Midterm Elections Mean for Climate Action

The Guardian: Voters pass historic climate initiatives in ‘silent surprise’ of US midterms

E&E: What a Republican House means for energy

The Seattle Times: What a WA rep’s No. 1 ranking in corporate cash means for the climate

Tags
Your Call 2022 Midterm Electionsclimate changeThe Inflation Reduction Act of 2022
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan