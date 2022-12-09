Media Roundtable: What the results of the midterm election mean for climate policy

On this edition ofYour Call’s Media Roundtable, we talk about what the midterm election means for President Biden's climate and clean energy agenda, including investments in alternative sources of energy that are clean, accessible, affordable and sustainable.

Guests:

Marianne Lavelle , award winning reporter covering environment, science, law, and business for InsideClimate News

Jason Mark , editor of Sierra and the author of Satellites in the High Country: Searching for the Wild in the Age of Man

Web Resources:

