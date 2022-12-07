Senator Raphael Warnock defeats Herschel Walker in the Georgia runoff election to secure 51 Senate seats for the Democrats

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss the results of the Georgia runoff election, where Senator Raphael Warnock defeated Herschel Walker to secure the crucial 51st senate seat for the Democrats.

Georgian voters faced harsh voter suppression restrictions under the state's new law, Senate Bill 202, that cut the runoff voting period down to only 4 weeks, down from 9 weeks in the 2021 runoff. It also barred organizers from registering new voters in the period between this year's general election and the runoff, a strategy they used in 2020.

How will this runoff election win impact the balance of power in congress?

Guests:

John Nichols is national affairs correspondent for The Nation and author of several books, including Coronavirus Criminals and Pandemic Profiteers: Accountability for Those Who Caused the Crisis .

Helen Butler is the executive director of the Georgia Coalition for the Peoples’ Agenda

Wanda Mosley , national field director for Black Voters Matter

