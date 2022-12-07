© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Senator Raphael Warnock defeats Herschel Walker in the Georgia runoff election to secure 51 Senate seats for the Democrats

Published December 7, 2022 at 8:00 AM PST
314660708_621644406418967_7853699462055079436_n.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss the results of the Georgia runoff election, where Senator Raphael Warnock defeated Herschel Walker to secure the crucial 51st senate seat for the Democrats.

Georgian voters faced harsh voter suppression restrictions under the state's new law, Senate Bill 202, that cut the runoff voting period down to only 4 weeks, down from 9 weeks in the 2021 runoff. It also barred organizers from registering new voters in the period between this year's general election and the runoff, a strategy they used in 2020.

How will this runoff election win impact the balance of power in congress?

Guests:

John Nichols is national affairs correspondent for The Nation and author of several books, including Coronavirus Criminals and Pandemic Profiteers: Accountability for Those Who Caused the Crisis.

Helen Butler is the executive director of the Georgia Coalition for the Peoples’ Agenda

Wanda Mosley, national field director for Black Voters Matter

Web Resources:

AP: Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker

NPR: Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeats Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia runoff

Politico: Warnock beats Walker in Georgia, padding Dems’ Senate edge

NBC: Georgia Senate Runoff Election Results 2022: Warnock defeats Walker

Your Call
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
