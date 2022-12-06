If Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock is re-elected, the Democrats will have 51 Senate seats

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss today’s Senate runoff election in Georgia. Senator Raphael Warnock is hoping to defeat Herschel Walker to secure 51 Democratic seats in the Senate.

Already, 1.87 million people have voted in the early voting period, according to numbers from the Secretary of State’s office. These numbers are down 39% from the 3.1 million who cast ballots ahead of the Senate runoffs in January of 2021. Since last year's runoff, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has institute restrictions that cut the early voting period down from 9 weeks to only 4 weeks. How will this affect today's results?

Guest:

Kendra Cotton, CEO of The New Georgia Action Fund

