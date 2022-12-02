© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Media Roundtable: What's behind the protests in China?

Published December 2, 2022 at 8:19 AM PST
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the widespread protests in China over the country’s zero Covid policy, and how the government is using its vast security and mass surveillance system to stifle the protests.

Guest:

Jiayang Fan, staff writer at The New Yorker

Web Resources:

The New Yorker: Do COVID Protests in China Pose a Threat to Xi Jinping?

The LA Times: Some Chinese cities relax coronavirus controls but step up security after protests

The LA Times: Blank paper, banana peels, ‘shrimp moss’: Chinese dodge internet censors amid protests

The Washington Post: Why China’s covid protests are different

Tags
Your Call ChinaprotestZero-COVID policy