Media Roundtable: ProPublica investigation shows how easy money and a lack of regulation transformed a crusade to provide death with dignity into an industry rife with fraud and exploitation.

On this edition of Your Call's Media roundtable, we discuss a Propublica investigation about the growing and profitable hospice industry. For-profit providers made up 30% of the field at the start of this century. Today, they represent more than 70%, and between 2011 and 2019, research shows, the number of hospices owned by private-equity firms tripled. Companies in the hospice business can expect some of the biggest returns for the least amount of effort of any sector in American health care, according to Propublica.

Ava Kofman, reporter on ProPublica’s national desk

