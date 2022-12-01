How can we support delivery drivers who are organizing for better pay & working conditions?

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss how the rise of delivery apps has impacted drivers' working conditions. As Uber, DoorDash, and Postmates rake in billions in profits, food delivery drivers in California make just over $22,000 a year. Over half are immigrants, and most are people of color.

How can we support delivery drivers who are organizing for better pay and working conditions?

Guests:

Dachuan Nie, delivery driver and co-chair of Justice for App Workers

Eve Zelickson, research analyst with the social instabilities in Labor Futures Team at Data & Society

