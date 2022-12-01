© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022v2.png
Your Call

How can we support delivery drivers who are organizing for better pay & working conditions?

Published December 1, 2022 at 8:00 AM PST
delivery.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss how the rise of delivery apps has impacted drivers' working conditions. As Uber, DoorDash, and Postmates rake in billions in profits, food delivery drivers in California make just over $22,000 a year. Over half are immigrants, and most are people of color.

How can we support delivery drivers who are organizing for better pay and working conditions?

Guests:

Dachuan Nie, delivery driver and co-chair of Justice for App Workers

Eve Zelickson, research analyst with the social instabilities in Labor Futures Team at Data & Society

Web Resources:

Data & Society: How Customers Use Doorbell Cameras to Manage Delivery Workers

Data & Society: Deliver Us from Tip Theft

Eater: Delivery Workers Are the Next Frontier of Labor Organizing

The Guardian: Traffic, tickets, gas: rideshare and delivery app workers fight to unionize

Tags
Your Call delivery driversorganizing
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
See stories by Bee Soll