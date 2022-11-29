What will it take to fix the broken mental health system in the US?

On this edition of Your Call, Dr. Ken Duckworth, the chief medical officer at the National Alliance on Mental Illness, discusses his new book, “You Are Not Alone," a mental health guide that includes stories from over 130 people and their caregivers as they find pathways to recovery.

Dr. Duckworth reflects on how to navigate a number of issues when dealing with mental illness, from dealing with financial and logistical stresses, to handling the emotional challenges of loving someone who is suffering.

What will it take to fix the broken mental health system in this country?

Guest:

Dr. Ken Duckworth, chief medical officer for the National Alliance on Mental Illness

Web Resources:

You Are Not Alone: Dr. Ken Duckworth with Angie Coiro

NAMI: You Are Not Alone