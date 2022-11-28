© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

One Planet: How thawing permafrost threatens a Biden-supported plan to drill in Alaska's Arctic

Published November 28, 2022 at 8:30 AM PST
An aerial view of the MT-7 pad near Nuiqsut. IMAGE: NATHANIEL WILDER/GRIST AND TYPE INVESTIGATIONS

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss ConocoPhillips’ massive oil and gas Willow Project in Alaska's fragile western Arctic, and the growing risks associated with oil and gas development on Alaska’s North Slope.

If the Willow project is approved, it would allow for more than 250 wells, dozens of new gravel roads, and up to two airstrips. The project would produce an estimated 284 million metric tons of carbon dioxide over its 30-year lifetime, according to the most recent environmental impact statement.

Guest:

Adam Federman, investigative reporter and a reporting fellow with Type Investigations, and the author of Fasting and Feasting: The Life of Visionary Food Writer Patience Gray

Web Resources:

Grist: Unstable Ground

The Center for American Project: 5 Reasons the Willow Oil Drilling Project Would Fail To Lower Gas Prices and Only Benefit Big Oil

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
