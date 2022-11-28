© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

One Planet: Biden administration gives PG&E $1.1 billion to help keep California's last nuclear power plant open

Published November 28, 2022 at 8:26 AM PST
On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss nuclear power in California, now that the federal government has approved conditional funding of up to $1.1 billion to prevent the closure of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant on the central coast. Should nuclear power be part of the strategy to fight climate change?

Guest:

The LA Times: Biden gives PG&E $1 billion to keep the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant open

Web Resources:

Sammy Roth, climate and energy reporter at the LA Times, and writes the weekly Boiling Point newsletter

