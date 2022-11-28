One Planet: Biden administration gives PG&E $1.1 billion to help keep California's last nuclear power plant open
On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss nuclear power in California, now that the federal government has approved conditional funding of up to $1.1 billion to prevent the closure of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant on the central coast. Should nuclear power be part of the strategy to fight climate change?
Guest:
The LA Times: Biden gives PG&E $1 billion to keep the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant open
Web Resources:
Sammy Roth, climate and energy reporter at the LA Times, and writes the weekly Boiling Point newsletter