Indigenous chefs discuss foodways, food sovereignty & the healing power of traditional ingredients

On this edition of Your Call, we’re rebroadcasting our conversation with Indigenous chefs about how they use traditional foods to resist colonization and educate communities about the healing benefits of traditional foods.

In the Bay Area, two Native-owned restaurants have recently opened. Wahpepah’s Kitchen opened last month in Oakland and Mak-'amham/Cafe Ohlone is reopening on the UC Berkeley campus soon.

Guests:

Kimberly Tilsen-Brave Heart, co-owner of Chef Brave Heart / Modern Indigenous in Rapid City, South Dakota, member of the Oglala Lakota Nation, and co-founder of the South Dakota Indian Business Alliance

Crystal Wahpepah, chef and owner of Wahpepah’s Kitchen in Oakland, member of the Kickapoo nation of Oklahoma, recipient of the Indigenous Artist Activist Award and the first Native American Chef to compete in the Food Network’s show, Chopped

Elena Terry, chef and founder of Wild Bearies, a non-profit that helps heal and educate Indigenous communities through ancestral food, and member of the Ho-Chunk Nation

Web Resources:

Wahpepah’s Kitchen is now open in Oakland

Mak-'amham is reopening at UC Berkeley soon

Indigikitchen – Revitalizing, reimagining, and recreating Indigenous foods

North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NāTIFS)

Oaklandside: Wahpepah's Kitchen brings a new wave of Indigenous food to Oakland

HuffPost: Indigenous Chef Elena Terry: 'We Are Still Here And Our Cuisine Is Delicious'

Recipes:

Chef Brave Heart’s Magic Squash & Pumpkin Soup

Chef Brave Heart’s Hasselback Maple and Apple Cider Roasted Squash Recipe

The New York Times: Sean Sherman's 10 Essential Native American Recipes