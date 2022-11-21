One Planet Series: How military spending accelerates climate breakdown

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discuss a new report by the Transnational Institute about how military spending accelerates climate breakdown. Seven of the top 10 emitters, including China and the US, are also among the top 10 global military spenders.

According to the Climate Collateral study, the richest countries are spending 30 times as much on their armed forces as they spend on providing climate finance for the world’s most vulnerable countries, which they are legally bound to do. Between 2013 and 2021, the richest countries spent $9.45 trillion on the military, compared to an estimated $243 billion on additional climate finance. Military spending has increased by 21 percent since 2013.

Guests:

Nick Buxton, researcher at Transnational Institute, co-author of the report, Climate Collateral: How military spending accelerates climate breakdown, and co-editor of The Secure and the Dispossessed - How the military and corporations are seeking to shape a climate-changed world

Web Resources:

The Transnational Institute: Climate Collateral