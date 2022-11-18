Media Roundtable: 48,000 University of California academic workers strike to demand better wages, housing support & childcare

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the academic workers strike across the 10-campus University of California system. This week, 48,000 workers went on strike to demand better wages, housing support, childcare, and transit benefits. This is the biggest academic strike in United States history.

Workers say, "UC’s failure to support a diverse workforce undermines the quality of research and education. Compensation that doesn’t match the cost of living and inequitable working conditions are pushing scholars out of academia. We do the majority of teaching and research at UC, yet UC is refusing to offer us a fair share of the record-setting grant and state funding that our labor brings in."

Guest:

Timothy Noah, staff writer at The New Republic, and author of The Great Divergence: America's Growing Inequality Crisis and What We Can Do About It

Web Resources:

The New Republic: Don’t Laugh: The Striking U.C. Grad Students Have a Strong Case

The Sacramento Bee: UC strike: Here’s what’s at stake in America’s largest ever higher education labor action

Berkeleyside: Why hasn’t UC Berkeley built more student housing?