Your Call

The Arab Film Festival features diverse & complex narratives showcasing the authentic Arab experience

Published November 16, 2022 at 8:00 AM PST
A still from "Little Palestine, Diary of a Siege," a documentary being shown at the 26th annual Arab Film Festival this year.

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the Arab Film Festival, which launched in 1996 to present contemporary films that illuminate the richness of Arab culture through authentic narratives and images, providing insight into the beauty and complexity of the Arab world.

This year's festival runs through November 20th, throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and virtually.

Guest:

Yasmina Tawil, director of film programming at the Arab Film and Media Institute

Web Resources:

Arab Film & Media Institute: The Nation’s Oldest and Largest Festival of Arab Films

Your Call
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
