The Arab Film Festival features diverse & complex narratives showcasing the authentic Arab experience

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the Arab Film Festival, which launched in 1996 to present contemporary films that illuminate the richness of Arab culture through authentic narratives and images, providing insight into the beauty and complexity of the Arab world.

This year's festival runs through November 20th, throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and virtually.

Guest:

Yasmina Tawil, director of film programming at the Arab Film and Media Institute

Web Resources:

Arab Film & Media Institute: The Nation’s Oldest and Largest Festival of Arab Films