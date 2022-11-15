Democrats keep the Senate & Republicans are about to take the House. What message did voters send & why is turnout so low?

On this edition of Your Call, we'll continue analyzing election results. The Democrats will keep the Senate and the Republicans are about to take the House with a slim majority.

Election denying MAGA Republicans were defeated in many races across the country, but they still got millions of votes. What message did voters send?

Once again, turnout was low. In Mississippi, only 31 percent of voters cast a ballot. In Maine, 60 percent of voters cast a ballot. About 27 percent of voters between the ages of 18-29 cast a ballot, with the majority voting for Democrats: 89 percent for Black youth; 68 percent for Latino youth; and 58 percent for white youth, according to the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement.

Guests:

LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter Fund, the Black Voters Matter Capacity Building Institute, and founder of the Southern Black Girls & Women’s Consortium

Robert Reich, former Secretary of Labor under President Bill Clinton, chancellor’s professor at UC Berkeley, Senior Fellow at the Blum Center for Developing Economies at UC Berkeley, founding editor of The American Prospect, co-founder of Inequality Media, and author of more than 17 books

Marianna Pecora, 18-year-old freshman student at George Washington University, and deputy communications director for digital engagement at Voters of Tomorrow

Chuck Rocha, former senior adviser to the Bernie Sanders 2020 campaign, president of Solidarity Strategies, co-founder of BlackBrown Partners, and author of Tío Bernie: The Inside Story of How Bernie Sanders Brought Latinos Into The Political Revolution

Web Resources:

The Guardian: Democrats have retained the US Senate. American voters have opted for stability

The Guardian: How Gen Z agencies wooed Democratic voters: ‘Young people are nervous to trust politicians’

The Washington Post: Where voter turnout exceeded 2018 highs

In These Times: How the Democrats Won and Lost the 2022 Midterms