One Planet: What the election results mean for climate policies & the COP27 climate conference

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing what the midterm election results mean for climate policies moving forward.

Democrats have kept control of the Senate, but key House races have yet to be called. Democrats have gained control of state chambers and the governor’s seat in four new states — Minnesota, Michigan, Maryland, and Massachusetts. Vox's Rebecca Leber reports those wins will finally give those states an upper hand to push through new climate goals. In California, voters rejected a proposition to raise taxes on multi-millionaires to fund electric vehicles for low-income people and combat wildfires.

Later in the show, we'll discuss the role the fossil fuel industry is playing at this year's COP27 climate summit in Egypt. More than 600 fossil fuel lobbyists are attending, which is 25 percent more than last year and more than all of the island nation delegates combined, according to the Guardian.

Guests:

Rebecca Leber, reporter covering climate and energy policy for Vox

Mark Hertsgaard, executive director of Covering Climate Now, environment correspondent of The Nation, and author of HOT: Living Through the Next Fifty Years on Earth

Mark Schapiro, investigative journalist specializing in the environment, lecturer at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, and author of Seeds of Resistance: The Fight to Save Our Food Supply

