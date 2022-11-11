Media Roundtable: Republicans have partisan gerrymandering to thank for wins across the country

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the consequences of partisan gerrymandering on the midterm election results.

Voters repudiated the GOP congressional agenda, but court-sanctioned gerrymanders made sure it didn’t matter, reports David Daley. He writes, "After the long-anticipated 2022 midterms, Republicans might emerge with the narrowest of majorities in the US House. If the GOP’s current advantage holds, they’ll have partisan gerrymandering to thank. This election—and the likely near-miss for preserving the Democrats’ majority in the House—only reinforces the power of gerrymandering to determine results."

Guest:

David Daley, independent journalist, and author of Ratf**ked: Why Your Vote Doesn't Count and Unrigged: How Americans Battled Back To Save Democracy

Web Resources:

The Nation: The GOP’s Bid to Claim a Rigged House Majority