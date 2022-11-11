© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Republicans have partisan gerrymandering to thank for wins across the country

Published November 11, 2022
On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the consequences of partisan gerrymandering on the midterm election results.

Voters repudiated the GOP congressional agenda, but court-sanctioned gerrymanders made sure it didn’t matter, reports David Daley. He writes, "After the long-anticipated 2022 midterms, Republicans might emerge with the narrowest of majorities in the US House. If the GOP’s current advantage holds, they’ll have partisan gerrymandering to thank. This election—and the likely near-miss for preserving the Democrats’ majority in the House—only reinforces the power of gerrymandering to determine results."

Guest:

David Daley, independent journalist, and author of Ratf**ked: Why Your Vote Doesn't Count and Unrigged: How Americans Battled Back To Save Democracy

Web Resources:

The Nation: The GOP’s Bid to Claim a Rigged House Majority

The Nation: “It Could Have Been Worse” Is the Wrong Response to the Midterms

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
