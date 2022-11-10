Votes are still being counted in key House & Senate races; abortion rights & progressive props won across the country

On this edition of Your Call, we're analyzing election results, which could take days or even weeks.

Results in Arizona and Nevada will determine which party controls the Senate. The Georgia Senate runoff race is scheduled for December 6. We're also waiting for key House races.

Abortion rights won in the five states where it was on the ballot and Democrats gained full control of four state governments: Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, and Minnesota.

Guests:

Shefali Luthra, health reporter covering the intersection of gender and healthcare at The 19th

Paul Blumenthal, senior reporter at HuffPost

Alex Sammon, politics writer at Slate

