© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022v2.png
Your Call

Votes are still being counted in key House & Senate races; abortion rights & progressive props won across the country

Published November 10, 2022 at 8:00 AM PST
walker_warnock_campaigning.jpg
Georgia Public Broadcasting / Sofi Gratas
/

On this edition of Your Call, we're analyzing election results, which could take days or even weeks.

Results in Arizona and Nevada will determine which party controls the Senate. The Georgia Senate runoff race is scheduled for December 6. We're also waiting for key House races.

Abortion rights won in the five states where it was on the ballot and Democrats gained full control of four state governments: Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, and Minnesota.

Guests:

Shefali Luthra, health reporter covering the intersection of gender and healthcare at The 19th

Paul Blumenthal, senior reporter at HuffPost

Alex Sammon, politics writer at Slate

Web Resources:

The New York Times: Election Denial Didn’t Play as Well as Republicans Hoped

Politico: Warnock and Walker leap into Georgia’s Senate runoff

Slate: A New “Squad” Is Heading to the House

The 19th: Democrats went all-in on abortion. For many, it worked.

HuffPost: Republicans Win Control Of State Supreme Courts In Ohio and North Carolina

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
See stories by Bee Soll