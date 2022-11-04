Media Roundtable: Who is bankrolling election deniers in the midterm elections?

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're following the money being spent on the midterm elections. The total cost is projected to exceed $16.7 billion, according to a new OpenSecrets analysis.

At least 228 Fortune 500 companies vowed to stop supporting Republican election deniers following the Jan. 6 attack. Instead, companies like Home Depot, AT&T, Comast, and Boeing are pouring more than $13 million into election deniers' campaigns, according to ProPublica.

The ultra wealthy in California contribute more money to the GOP than any state other than Florida, and the Las Vegas real estate billionaire Steve Wynn is bankrolling election deniers and a law firm that is working to make it even harder to vote, according to Capital & Main.

Guest:

Sergio Hernandez, reporter and developer with ProPublica’s news apps team

Jeremy Lindenfeld, freelance journalist who contributes to Capital & Main

Jessica Goodheart, senior reporter at Capital & Main

Web Resources:

ProPublica: What Fortune 500 Companies Said After Jan. 6 vs. What They Did

Capital & Main: Real Estate Mogul Steve Wynn’s Newest Project: Making it Harder to Vote

Capital & Main: Who Are the Californians Bankrolling Election Deniers?