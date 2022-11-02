© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022v2.png
Your Call

Study finds homicides increased less rapidly in cities with progressive prosecutors than in those with traditional DAs

Published November 2, 2022 at 8:00 AM PDT
BH77DZU2HJGCVL575WVCOW7SOE.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing District Attorney races across the country. Progressive prosecutors are pursuing policies to reduce sentences, divert people from jail, eliminate cash bail and more aggressively prosecute police for misconduct.

Several reform DAs are facing Republicans who say these policies cause crime and make communities more dangerous. Republicans and their supporters have spent over $60M on ads blaming Democrats for high crime and their claims are getting endless media attention. What do the facts say?

A team of seven academic researchers studied data on recorded crime from 65 major cities and found homicides increased less rapidly in cities with progressive prosecutors than in those with traditional DAs.

Guests:

Christine Soto Deberry, founder and executive director of the Prosecutors Alliance of California

Miriam Aroni Krinsky, executive director of the Fair and Just Prosecution

Akhi Johnson, director of the Reshaping Prosecution Initiative at the Vera Institute

Web Resources:

The Appeal: Three Prosecutor Races to Watch in November

Los Angeles Times: Editorial: The empire strikes back — against progressive prosecutors

The Marshall Project: How Conservatives Are Trying to Shut Down the Progressive Prosecutor Movement

The Nation: Can a District Attorney Dismantle Mass Incarceration and Fight for Gender Justice?

Mother Jones: Blaming Larry Krasner for Gun Violence Does Not Make Statistical Sense

San Francisco Chronicle: California’s progressive prosecutors are enhancing safety through reform

Tags
Your Call criminal justice reformprogressive prosecutorsreform
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
See stories by Bee Soll