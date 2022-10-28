Media Roundtable: Coverage of the midterm elections & what's at stake

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we continue of our coverage of the midterm elections by discussing critical races. How are the media framing what's at stake and candidates’ positions on key issues like election integrity, abortion rights, the future of the climate crisis, and Social Security?

The total cost of 2022 federal midterm elections is projected to exceed $9.3 billion, according to an early, conservative estimate by OpenSecrets. More than $1.6 billion has been spent or booked on TV ads in a dozen Senate races, with $3 out of every $4 being spent in six states — Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin, Nevada and Ohio, according to an NPR analysis of data provided by the ad-tracking firm AdImpact. Most of that money is coming from outside groups, some of which have little-to-no donor transparency — and Republicans are getting a huge boost from them.

Guest:

John Nichols, Washington correspondent for The Nation, contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times, associate editor of the Capital Times, and author of several books, including The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party: The Enduring Legacy of Henry Wallace's Anti-Fascist, Anti-Racist Politics

