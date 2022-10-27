© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

CA Props would guarantee abortion rights, tax millionaires for EV programs & guarantee funding for arts & music education

Published October 27, 2022 at 8:00 AM PDT
caprops.png

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing five of the seven California propositions on the midterm ballot.

Prop 1 would guarantee abortion rights in the state constitution.

Prop 28 would require the state to allocate money for music and arts education.

Prop 29, which is on the ballot for the third time, would impose new rules on dialysis clinics and prohibit clinics from refusing treatment to people based on their insurance type.

Prop 30 would impose a 1.75 percent tax on millionaires to fund electric car and climate programs.

Prop 31 would uphold a ban on flavored tobacco products that was passed in 2020.

Hundreds of millions of dollars is being spent to support and oppose these propositions. What questions do you have?

Guest:

Ben Christopher, reporter for CalMatters covering politics and elections

Web Resources:

CalMatters: California ballot measures: What you need to know

POLITICO: Gavin Newsom is fighting a wealth tax that would fund his own climate goals

CBS: Prop 29 explained ahead of the November election

The Washington Post: Abortion measure brings a hint of uncertainty to California’s midterms

The Mercury News: Win or Lose, Here’s how Big Tobacco is already reaping millions in California off a November ballot proposition

