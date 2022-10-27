CA Props would guarantee abortion rights, tax millionaires for EV programs & guarantee funding for arts & music education

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing five of the seven California propositions on the midterm ballot.

Prop 1 would guarantee abortion rights in the state constitution.

Prop 28 would require the state to allocate money for music and arts education.

Prop 29, which is on the ballot for the third time, would impose new rules on dialysis clinics and prohibit clinics from refusing treatment to people based on their insurance type.

Prop 30 would impose a 1.75 percent tax on millionaires to fund electric car and climate programs.

Prop 31 would uphold a ban on flavored tobacco products that was passed in 2020.

Hundreds of millions of dollars is being spent to support and oppose these propositions. What questions do you have?

Guest:

Ben Christopher, reporter for CalMatters covering politics and elections

