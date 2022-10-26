13 Republican election deniers running for Secretary of State could overturn the will of the voters
On the next Your Call, we're discussing how grassroots organizers are getting out the vote for those who believe in election integrity. A majority of Republican nominees, including 13 running for Secretary of State, deny or question the 2020 election results.
Election denying Republican candidates for Secretary of State say they will secure a Trump victory in 2024. They have raised more than $12 million from megadonors, fake Trump electors, and scores of small-dollar donors, according to an Issue One report.
What's being done to elect people who will ensure election integrity and protect the right to vote?
Guests:
Michael Beckel, research director of Issue One and Issue One Action
Ellen Kurz, founder and Board President of iVote
