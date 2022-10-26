13 Republican election deniers running for Secretary of State could overturn the will of the voters

On the next Your Call, we're discussing how grassroots organizers are getting out the vote for those who believe in election integrity. A majority of Republican nominees, including 13 running for Secretary of State, deny or question the 2020 election results.

Election denying Republican candidates for Secretary of State say they will secure a Trump victory in 2024. They have raised more than $12 million from megadonors, fake Trump electors, and scores of small-dollar donors, according to an Issue One report.

What's being done to elect people who will ensure election integrity and protect the right to vote?

Guests:

Michael Beckel, research director of Issue One and Issue One Action

Ellen Kurz, founder and Board President of iVote

Web Resources:

CNN: The future of American elections could depend on these five races

The Washington Post: What an election denier could do if elected secretary of state

The Washington Post: A majority of GOP nominees deny or question the 2020 election results

The New York Times: Some Republicans Want to Count Votes by Hand. Bad Idea, Experts Say.

Issue One: Who’s Bankrolling Election Deniers?