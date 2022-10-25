© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Grassroots organizers work to expand the Democratic majority & how you can get involved

Published October 25, 2022 at 8:00 AM PDT
vote4.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, we’re speaking with grassroots organizers who are working to get out the vote in the upcoming midterms.

According to Indivisible, six states and 29 seats stand between democracy and a MAGA coup. They're focusing on 19 House and Senate seats that are critical to maintaining and expanding the Democratic majority.

We'll find out how they're reaching people in the 26 states where Republicans have made it harder to vote in the past two years. We'll also find out how you can get involved.

Guests:

Ezra Levin, co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible

Alex Morgan, executive director of the Progressive Turnout Project

Yasmin Radjy, executive director of Swing Left

Web Resources:

Politico: ‘If we do this right …’: The new Dem organizing strategy catching fire ahead of the midterms

Indivisible: Give No Ground

Indivisible: Crush the Coup

Progressive Turnout Project: How We Win

Swing Left: From Resistance to Persistence: Swing Left's 10-year plan to strengthen democracy

Rolling Stone: Trump Plans to Challenge the 2022 Elections — Starting in Philly

Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
