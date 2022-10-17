One Planet: The midterms will determine US climate policy. Where is the urgency?

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing how the outcome of the midterm elections will determine US climate policy and the future of the planet.

Earlier this year, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned that climate breakdown is accelerating rapidly, and there is only a narrow chance left of avoiding its worst ravages. If Republicans win, the crisis will continue or worsen. What is the Democratic party’s climate message to voters? Where is the urgency?

Guests

Rebecca Leber, senior climate reporter at Vox and board member of the Society of Environmental Journalists

Marianne Lavelle, award-winning reporter for Inside Climate News

Kate Aronoff, staff writer at The New Republic and author of Overheated: How Capitalism Broke the Planet--And How We Fight Back

Web Resources:

The New Republic: Democrats Are Screwing Up the Midterm Climate Message

Inside Climate News: Want to Elect Climate Champions? Here’s How to Tell Who’s Really Serious About Climate Change

Vox: The next frontier for climate action is the great indoors

The Washington Post: Half of voters say climate change is important in midterms, poll finds

Climate Haws Vote: 2022 Endorsements

League of Conservation Voters: National Environmental Scorecard

