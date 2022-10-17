One Planet: The midterms will determine US climate policy. Where is the urgency?
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing how the outcome of the midterm elections will determine US climate policy and the future of the planet.
Earlier this year, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned that climate breakdown is accelerating rapidly, and there is only a narrow chance left of avoiding its worst ravages. If Republicans win, the crisis will continue or worsen. What is the Democratic party’s climate message to voters? Where is the urgency?
Guests
Rebecca Leber, senior climate reporter at Vox and board member of the Society of Environmental Journalists
Marianne Lavelle, award-winning reporter for Inside Climate News
Kate Aronoff, staff writer at The New Republic and author of Overheated: How Capitalism Broke the Planet--And How We Fight Back
