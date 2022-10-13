© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

World Sight Day calls attention to the global issue of preventable vision impairment & blindness

Published October 13, 2022 at 8:00 AM PDT
SEVA.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss World Sight Day, an international day of awareness to focus attention on the global issue of eye health.

Over a billion people live with a vision impairment that is preventable or treatable, according to Seva, a global nonprofit that works with local communities around the world to develop self-sustaining programs that preserve and restore sight. They say more than half of the world's blindness is caused by cataracts, a condition that can be reversed with a 15-minute surgery costing only $50.

Guests:

Kate Moynihan, executive director of Seva

Dr. Doug Villella, founder and executive director of Vision for the Poor, and optometrist based in Erie, Pennsylvania

Juan Francisco Yee Melgar, executive director and CEO of Visualiza

Web Resources:

Seva: World Sight Day 2022

Seva: Our Work: Why Sight?

Vision for the Poor: Ending Treatable Blindness in Guatemala by 2032

Tags
Your Call blindnessvision impairmentvision
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
