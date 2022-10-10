© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Dr. LaNada War Jack On Native Resistance

Published October 10, 2022 at 8:47 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call, we mark Indigenous People's Day by rebroadcasting our conversation with Dr. LaNada War Jack, author of Native Resistance: An Intergenerational Fight for Survival and Life.

Dr. War Jack, a member of the Shoshone Bannock Tribes, was the first Native student at UC Berkeley in 1968 and one of the leaders of the Occupation of Alcatraz in 1969. We’ll discuss her childhood in Idaho, her work with the Indian Relocation Act in the Bay Area, where she became a powerful activist, and her ongoing fight for justice.

Guest: 

Dr. LaNada War Jack, member of the Shoshone Bannock Tribes, president of Indigenous Visions Network, Professor at Boise State University, and author of Native Resistance: An Intergenerational Fight for Survival and Life

Web Resources:

New York Times: Why Alcatraz Matters to Native Americans

Teen Vogue: Activist LaNada WarJack of the Bannock Nation Details Her Time Occupying Alcatraz

KALW: Indigenous People Canoe to Alcatraz For The Earth, Tradition, And Resistance

