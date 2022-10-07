Media Roundtable: Women led protests in Afghanistan call for an end to the Hazara killings & the right to an education

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss last week’s tragic suicide bomb attack on an education center in Kabul’s Hazara-populated neighborhood, which killed 53 students. The majority of victims were girls and women, including 31 students between the ages of 17 and 20. The youngest victim was Nasrin, a 14-year-old girl who was visiting the center with her 19-year-old cousin Layeqa, who also died in the blast, according to the Associated Press.

Since last week's deadly attack, women and girls have been protesting and calling for an end to Hazara genocide. One Hazara woman told the Guardian, "We were marching together and chanting for justice for our Hazara sisters who were murdered yesterday. This is a genocide of the Hazaras and all we want is education and freedom." Women and girls in Afghanistan have also been taking to the streets to express solidarity with Iranian women.

Mohammad J. Alizada, co-founder and managing editor of Alive in Afghanistan

