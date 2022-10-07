© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Florida's low-income & Black residents say they've been left out of Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Published October 7, 2022 at 9:20 AM PDT
1407a33b-e8b9-4947-aad8-e77a08b05df6-fleurette-radius3.jpg copy.tiff
Nada Hassanein

/
USA TODAY

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of low-income and Black communities affected by Hurricane Ian, the deadliest storm to hit Florida since 1935. Many longtime residents say they aren't expecting help. Neighborhoods of color always come last.

The official death toll is now at 103; 60 percent of the victims drowned. Many were elderly.

Guest:

Nada Hassanein, national correspondent at USA Today covering environmental and health inequities

Web Resources:

USA Today: After Hurricane Ian hits Fort Myers, Black neighborhood residents say they aren’t counting on much help

USA Today: 'It's a nightmare, but we're alive': After Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers residents mourn low-lying neighborhoods

Reuters: Measuring Hurricane Ian's toll on Florida's 'forgotten' neighborhoods

Think: How Hurricane Ian's damage could exacerbate inequality

The New York Times: ‘Where Am I Going to Go?’ Floridians Hit by a Hurricane and a Housing Crunch.

Tags
Your Call Florida
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan