Media Roundtable: Florida's low-income & Black residents say they've been left out of Hurricane Ian relief efforts

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of low-income and Black communities affected by Hurricane Ian, the deadliest storm to hit Florida since 1935. Many longtime residents say they aren't expecting help. Neighborhoods of color always come last.

The official death toll is now at 103; 60 percent of the victims drowned. Many were elderly.

Guest:

Nada Hassanein, national correspondent at USA Today covering environmental and health inequities

Web Resources:

USA Today: After Hurricane Ian hits Fort Myers, Black neighborhood residents say they aren’t counting on much help

USA Today: 'It's a nightmare, but we're alive': After Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers residents mourn low-lying neighborhoods

Reuters: Measuring Hurricane Ian's toll on Florida's 'forgotten' neighborhoods

Think: How Hurricane Ian's damage could exacerbate inequality

The New York Times: ‘Where Am I Going to Go?’ Floridians Hit by a Hurricane and a Housing Crunch.

