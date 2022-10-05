Animated doc Home is Somewhere Else humanizes the stories of ​​immigrant youth & their undocumented families

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing Home is Somewhere Else, an animated documentary that provides a window into the hearts and minds of immigrant youth and their undocumented families.

Voiced by the actual children and their families, the film tells the stories of Jasmine, an 11-year-old US citizen whose parents are undocumented; sisters Elisa and Evelyn whose dreams are shattered by the colors of their passports; and Jose, a young man who grew up in a predominantly white, small Mormon Utah town.

The filmmakers say Home Is Somewhere Else invites discussion about the need for a new US migratory model based on respect for human rights for all. They plan to bring the film to communities and decision makers on both sides of the border to prompt dialogue about how the current immigration system harms families and must be replaced.

Guests:

Carlos Hagerman, co-director and co-writer of Home is Somewhere Else

Jorge Villalobos, co-director and co-writer of Home is Somewhere Else

Luis Cortes Romero, DACA recipient, immigration attorney, and partner at NOVO Legal Group

Web Resources:

Home is Somewhere Else will have its Bay Area premier at this year’s Mill Valley Film Festival. You can watch the film online from October 6 through October 17. If you’re in the Bay Area, you can see the film in person on Sunday, October 9 at 7pm, at the Lark Theater in Larkspur, or Friday, October 14 at noon, at Sequoia 1 in Mill Valley.

Variety: Mexican Animation Doc ‘Home Is Somewhere Else’ Bows at Annecy